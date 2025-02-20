Woman Has Moved Out Of Her Childhood Home, But Still Pays All The Bills For The Family Dog. Now Her Sister Is Asking For Payment For Another Vet Bill, So She Finally Puts Her Foot Down.

Family pets can truly brighten your day.

It’s no wonder that so many people consider that a house isn’t a home without them.

But when a pet is jointly owned by the whole family growing up, who pays for its inevitable bills?

The answer seems simple: the parents of course! They were the adults who consented to the adoption of the pet, and even though pet ownership is great for teaching kids responsibility, the financial burden falls onto the grown-ups.

That is, except for the family in this story.

Even after moving out, this daughter is expected to pay for the family dog’s expenses.

Read on to find out what happened when she finally put her foot down.

AITA for refusing to pay for my family dog? I am 24 and I moved out of my family home over a year ago. This whole entire time I’ve been paying my share for our family dog. However, I only get to see him when I visit them every now and then. While I love him, I have two siblings that still live at home and can afford to pay for routine shots, haircuts, etc.

Her sister asked for more money.

I have a lot of bills to pay as I live alone in a high cost of living area. Meanwhile, my sister (21) is very controlling and doesn’t let him visit me. A few days ago she requested $80 for routine vaccines, and I don’t think I should pay for it.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how the older sister reacted to this request.

I set my foot down that I won’t be paying the $80. But now she has shamed me by calling me out to friends and claiming I’m a deadbeat because I said no. AITA?

If this is a family dog, living in the family home, there’s no reason why an adult daughter who has left home should be paying for his bills.

Unless there was a prior agreement, her sister is being totally unreasonable here.

Moreover, it’s a little odd that the parents aren’t paying for the family dog, since the kids would have been in their teens – and thus not in a position to make a financial commitment – when they adopted him.

Let’s see what Reddit made of this.

This person agreed that it was absurd that the woman was being asked to pay.

While others suggested that if she was being expected to pay, then the dog should live with her.

And one Redditor encouraged her to set her boundaries.

Her family simply does not respect her.

