Woman Is Completely Under Her Friend’s Thumb, But When She Tries To Make A Decision For Herself Her Toxic Friend Turns It All Around On Her

AITA for taking space from a friend who told me that “not everything is about me”? This weekend, I invited my friend ‘M’ (who is 20) to visit my sister with me for fun. Just for context on things I have done for her, just last Monday I drove two hours to pick her up from the airport. The whole ride back, she didn’t ask me a single thing about myself, even though I had just accepted a big job offer across the country. She talked about how great her trip was but didn’t offer to pay for gas or dinner, which I let slide since I’ve done things like this for her before.

When we got to my sister’s, we went out to dinner with my hometown friends. Throughout the night, M kept jumping in with stories, mostly about her boyfriend, as if she was trying to one-up everyone. The next day, M and I both had homework, but my sister and I went to the store, got the chicken and fries M requested, and made her dinner. She didn’t offer to pay, but again, I didn’t bring it up. Later, we went to a bar, but M and I went to a different one from my friends since she’s 20. When I told her I was leaving to meet up with some of my other friends (she was invited to come with me) she got upset and said, “Not everything is about you all the time.”

Those words hurt deeply. I grabbed my drunk sister, Uber-ed home, and cried. I asked my other friend (who is also M’s friend) if M could stay with her, because I was really hurt by M. Especially given things she’s said to me in the past, like “You’re too quirky for him” or “He wouldn’t like you because he likes models.” The next morning, M and I didn’t speak. On the way home, my friend texted M privately asking if she was going to apologize.

M eventually said, “Are we going to talk about last night?” I told her I was upset, but she immediately got defensive, saying, “You ruined my relationship with your friends.” She made it about how I’d made her look bad, instead of taking responsibility for what she’d said. After all that, I realized I needed space. I told her I couldn’t keep putting so much effort into a friendship where I didn’t feel appreciated. I’m taking time away from M now to process everything and figure out if this friendship is even worth continuing. AITA?

It sounds like this woman is being completely taken advantage of by M.

The friendship is completely one-sided, with it centered on M’s wants and needs, with no regard to her friends at all.

We could all do with fewer toxic people in our lives, and learning to weed them out is an art form that sometimes takes decades of practice.

But setting boundaries with someone like M is certainly a great place to start.

A friend wouldn’t treat the woman like this.

