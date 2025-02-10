Girlfriend Wonders Why Her Food Is Inedible When She Gets Home, And When The Truth Is Revealed She Wants To Move Out Of Her Boyfriend’s Place

If you’ve ever lived with housemates you’ll know that sometimes it can be a little less than harmonious.

And what if your stuff kept getting messed with, and your housemates all claimed to know nothing about it.

The woman in this story decided to take matters into her own hands, and set a trap – but she was not prepared to find out who the culprit really was.

Read on to find out who was to blame, and why her boyfriend refused to stand up for her.

AITA for moving out of my boyfriend’s house over salsa? I’ve been with my boyfriend for two years and he’s absolutely wonderful. We’re both in college and we live together with a couple other roommates. The place is my boyfriend’s mom’s vacation house and we all pitch in for rent. Every week my boyfriend’s mom stops by. I work at a restaurant so I always get free chips and salsa to take home. My boyfriend loves spicy things so I always grab him spicy salsa and I’ll grab myself regular as I can’t handle spice.

Read on to find out how this situation took a turn for the worse.

Now here’s where it gets weird. I’ve been coming home and go to grab my salsa and I notice that all of the salsa has been put into one container. This has been happening for months, and results in me being unable to eat it. After asking everyone in the house including my boyfriend “who’s been doing this?” everyone was in denial about it.

This is about to get messy.

Just a couple weeks ago I decided to get a security camera to see who’s been messing with me and my salsa. Guess who is on the camera mixing the salsas together? HIS MOTHER. She’s been showing up while everyone is gone, looking through our fridge and pulling out all sorts of items, then going into our cabinet and getting a bigger container and putting the salsa together. I was not okay.

Let’s see how she reacted to this.

For the longest time I’ve been thinking it was my boyfriend messing with me. Needless to say, after accusing him for a long time, this led to a huge argument about how weird his mother is for coming into our space and messing with our stuff. She does this every time she comes over and I’ve had enough. So I told my boyfriend to figure out why she’s doing this. He calls her and she says she’s making space in our fridge and she is not going to stop. So I’m now sitting here with all of my stuff packed and ready to get the heck out of here, but my boyfriend says I’m making too big a deal out of this. AITA?

Yikes, this guy’s mom is crazy.

Why is she meddling with their stuff in the first place?

If they’re paying rent on a place she doesn’t live in, she has no business poking around their fridge.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person shared some uncomfortable truths with the woman.

While others pointed out that he needed to create firm boundaries with his mom.

And this Redditor pointed out that what the woman was doing was both wrong and illegal.

What this mom is doing is super weird – who mixes other people’s foods?

And if that’s not bad enough, her boyfriend won’t stand up for her?

She shouldn’t have to stand for this.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.