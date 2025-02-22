Woman Sets A Dress Code For Her Birthday Party Where Family Wears White And Other Guests Wear Black, But Her Brother’s Girlfriend Wants To Wear White Even Though She’s Not Technically Family

How would you react if you were invited to a birthday party with a dress code where some people were to wear one color if they are close friends or family and everyone else was to wear a different color?

Would you be offended if you weren’t considered a close friend or family member if you had been dating the birthday girl’s brother for several years?

That’s the situation in today’s story, and the birthday girl is wondering if she messed up by insisting that her brother’s girlfriend wasn’t family.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for not letting my brothers girlfriend in the family? Every year, for my birthday party, I always have a very specific dress code to make for cool photos. (My family also usually uses a photo from this party as our Christmas card). For this year, I said I wanted my guests to wear black, my close friends and family to wear white, me myself was going to wear red. For context, I have three brothers. I obviously invited all of these brothers and their wives and girlfriends to the party.

She considers her sister-in-law family, so she’ll be wearing white.

Now, my eldest brother is married to his wife for almost five years and they have two kids together. Although I’m not close to my sister-in-law because her and my brother live a few hours away and I haven’t spent much time with her, she’s always been very nice and is obviously a part of the family as she is married to my brother. Because of this, even though we’re not close, she was obviously going to be wearing white.

Her older brother’s girlfriend will also be wearing white.

My other brother is not married but he is bringing his (new) girlfriend who we will call Anna. Her and I were roommates in college and she is one of my closest friends, and I was beyond thrilled when her and my brother started dating because I was excited at the possibility of having her as a sister.

Sarah wants to wear white too.

My last brother has been dating a girl for about three years now. His gf let’s call her Sarah wasn’t expecting to wear white until she found out Anna was going to be wearing white. Sarah confronted me about this and started telling at me, enraged that Anna was wearing white even though she’d only been with my brother for a few months while Sarah was dating my other brother for many years.

Her brother threatened not to go to the party.

I calmly explained to Sarah that I understand why she’s feeling this was but that Anna was not going to be in the family picture that would end up on our Christmas card but was only wearing white as one of my closest friends. Sarah was still mad and demanded to be wearing white, even when I explained this to her. My brother angrily called me and told me that he and Sarah wouldn’t be attending unless Sarah was wearing white. I laughed it off because I didn’t think it was that big of a deal, and ignored my brother’s requests because I was frankly getting mad at this point. It’s MY party and I should be able to choose right?

Sarah wore white anyway.

The day of the party, Sarah showed up, wearing white, and demanded to be part of the family photos that will end up on the Christmas card. My parents are super traditional and explained to her that she wouldn’t be on the Christmas card until she’s engaged to my brother.

She thinks she should’ve agreed to let Sarah wear white.

Sarah threw a hissy fit and at the party and started crying after a conversation with me, making it out to be like I bullied her in some way. Looking back, I feel I overreacted over the white and should’ve just let her wear it because I honestly don’t even care that much, but I still think it was rude of her to show up in white anyway. Am I the AITA?

Wow. It would’ve been easier to just have one color for all the guests instead of having two different colors.

Then there wouldn’t be anything to complain about.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

She definitely seems to want to stand out.

I doubt that she’s going to change.

This person thinks she’s being a bully.

The color segregation is a horrible idea.

Just because it’s your birthday doesn’t give you the right to be a bully.

This is the weirdest dress code I have ever heard of, tbh.

