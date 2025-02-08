Woman Wouldn’t Stop Calling His Home Number And Ordering Chinese Food, So He Finally Went Along With It And Embarrassed Her

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em, right?

Former Neighbor who could not dial the local Chinese Take Out properly. “I didn’t like the time before caller ID as our home number was one digit off from a very popular Chinese take out restaurant.

This is also pre internet with rotary dial phones. We used to get calls from wasted people late into the night wanting food. One person was really bad and used to call several times a week, usually about 11:30 pm. We used to tell her to call the right number but had no idea who she was.

Might as well have some fun with it…

One time, my parents were out but were due to be home from a late movie at about midnight.

I (M,17 at the time) thought that I would just take the order to maybe find out who this was. Took the order, it was delivery, got her name (we’ll call her Karen), phone number and address, told her it would be about an hour, and then went back to watching TV. Turns out it was a neighbor I delivered a newspaper to and was my school teacher a few years prior. When my parents got back, I told them what I had done and who was the main culprit with the late night calls.

Time to start the revenge.

Sure enough, at 12:45, Karen called demanding to know where her food was. My Dad answered the phone and promptly told her, by name, who she kept calling and that she would not be getting her food and if she called again, he would be talking to her school principal about her late night intoxicated activities and annoying phone calls. She swore at and then just hung up on my Dad. Next day I delivered her newspaper with a note asking her to please make sure she called the right number before ordering Chinese again.

She didn’t call back.

She happened to be getting home from work and when I handed her the newspaper, she turned beet red and rushed inside. Never heard back from her. I delivered her paper for another few years before giving up the route to go to college. Karen switched her account to be office paid so I never had to collect from her again. My parents moved away a few years later and we never heard from her again. She never once apologized or phoned us again for late night food.”

That was a smart way to find out who was calling and to get her to stop!

