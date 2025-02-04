Woman’s Husband’s Snoring Prevents Her From Getting Restful Sleep, But When She Begged Him To Go See A Doctor He Was Offended

Being deprived of sleep can drive someone insane.

In this woman’s case, her husband has been snoring more than usual and she’s unable to sleep soundly, so she asked him to go see a doctor…

But he felt offended by her request.

Could she be in the wrong?

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for asking my husband to see a doctor about his snoring? My husband (27 years old, male) snores. Like a lot. I (26 years old, female) haven’t been able to sleep well for a while. We’ve tried a few things to sort it. He had tried those nasal strips, and I tried ear plugs, but can’t tolerate them. I wear hearing aids during the day so my ears are already pretty sensitive and sore by night and I really need to get a chance to let my ears breathe. I am exhausted.

Sleep deprivation is no joke. She literally can’t take this anymore.

For over a year I’ve been trying to suggest he see a doctor. I’ve explained that I haven’t been sleeping well, and that he always feels tired too, maybe some because of the snoring. He doesn’t want to go to the doctor because he’s overweight and doctors often blame everything on his weight, and that’s just not a fun experience. I have been trying to convince him that even if that’s what happens here, it’s something that I think both of us need.

He is in denial and avoids the doctor. This is a dangerous game to play.

This last week my husband got sick and I have trying so hard not to bother him, but the snoring has gotten worse. I am unfortunately someone with insomnia (hard to fall and stay asleep) and I have never been able to sleep during the day, which means if I’m woken up at night I can’t make it up during the day. I’ve had multiple sub 4-hour nights this week. I feel like I’m going insane.

But she was kind despite her desperation.

Last night I sent him a text basically begging him to please see a doctor. I said “I know it’s worse now because of the flu but I am at a breaking point.” I offered to set up the appointment for him myself or go to the doctor with him. I don’t think it was mean.

I also said “I really need this handled because I don’t want to have to sleep in different rooms, but I am not getting enough sleep.”

She even resorted to a different measure.

I’ve recorded him snoring, thinking maybe he would get why it was so difficult for me to sleep. He told me it was mean of me to do this while he was sick and to “give him a break” about the snoring and just “let him recover”. I immediately broke down in tears. I had been trying to wait until he was recovered. He told me he was going back to work today so I figured he was. He said he didn’t have the energy to deal with this “nonsense”.

He is being difficult to reason with, and she’s at her wit’s end.

I’ve been trying to be patient for the last year because I currently don’t have a job. I was diagnosed with a condition and haven’t been able to work, so between the two of us I figured it was more important he got good sleep. I’ve recently started applying to jobs again and have an interview today which is why last night was so hard for me. I really needed the sleep last night after almost 2 weeks of him snoring worse than normal.

That’s inconsiderate of him. But she wonders if she was too harsh.

I didn’t mean to upset him. But I’m also exhausted. While we were arguing, he said he would just sleep on the couch and as much as I don’t want that, I agreed to let him until we can get this sorted, thankfully. I feel like maybe I was a bit of a jerk though because of the way I went about asking him this time. I really wasn’t trying to be but maybe I was. AITA?

She did nothing wrong; on the contrary, she is trying to help him while asking him to respect her basic needs.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this situation.

A reader shares their thoughts.

This commenter makes a suggestion.

Someone shares their knowledge on the subject.

This reader shares how he solved his snoring issue.

Someone shares their personal experience.

Simple like that.

He can continue sleeping on the couch until he solves this issue.

She shouldn’t suffer and put her own health at risk because of his insecurities.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.