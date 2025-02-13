Woman’s Pregnancy Made It Impossible To Keep Carpooling, So Her Friend Tried To Guilt Her Into Asking Her Partner For A Ride Instead

Friendship thrives on favors, but when left unchecked, favors can quickly turn into entitlement.

One woman’s pregnancy means she can no longer drive her friend to work, but her friend refuses to take no for an answer.

AITA for refusing to ask my partner if he’ll drive my friend to work when I go on maternity leave I am currently 7 months pregnant, and I give my friend a ride to work. I’ve been doing this for the last year because they lived 3 minutes away from me when I was in my old apartment, and I continued to do the favor when I moved in with my partner.

I’m going on maternity leave next month, and my friend has no idea how she is getting to and from work.

She’s been trying to figure it out since I found out I was pregnant, but she cannot drive.

There are no driving schools nearby, the closest one is 2 hours away, and she has no family to help her. I said I wish I could help more, but driving with a newborn at 6 a.m. just isn’t happening.

Today, she suggested I ask my partner (my baby’s father) if he would drive her, and I said no — I’m not asking. We have to be at work at 6:30, and my partner has to be at work at 7:30. We live 10-15 minutes from my friend, and our job is 20 minutes away from his job.

I’m not making my partner wake up earlier than he normally does to get ready for work and drive my friend to work just because she can’t find a ride. She made a joke saying that he should because it’s his fault that I have to go out of work since he got me pregnant, and as a friend, she would appreciate the favor. I said I wish we could help, but I’m not asking him.

She’s upset with me because I won’t even ask, but I already know my partner will say yes because he has people-pleaser tendencies — so I’m making the decision for him.

Then, she brought up how she wouldn’t have taken the job that I helped her get if she knew we wouldn’t be able to carpool anymore. She figured it out when I couldn’t give her rides due to illness or appointments, but now I feel like she’s trying to guilt me and keeps insisting I just ask and won’t drop it. AITA?

