A Barista Talked About Why People Shouldn’t Go Into Stores Right Before They Close

I have a rule that I don’t go into a sit-down restaurant if they close in less than 45 minutes.

Some folks might think that’s a bit extreme, but I don’t want to be in a hurry when I go out to dinner and I don’t want to inconvenience the workers and make them have to leave the building later.

The TikTokker you’re about to hear from is a barista named Penny and she talked to viewers about why it gets on her nerves when folks come in a mere five minutes before she’s ready to close up shop.

Penny told viewers, “I know, I know you’re thinking, ‘Okay, but if you have to make one thing for a customer, it shouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes. Like, you know, it’s not that big of a deal. You can still clean up and go.’”

She added, “This interaction cost me 20 minutes of my close.”

Penny said her store closes at 9 p.m. and a man pulled into the drive-thru at 8:55 p.m.

She said, “There’s like a little automated thing that comes on, like five before close, and it says, ‘Oh, you know, thanks so much for coming, we’re actually closed right now. Please come back another day.’”

The customer ignored the message and pulled up to the window anyway.

Penny said, “Floors are mopped, counters are wiped, all the appliances are cleaned, all the food is packaged up and put away. Everything is done. I think he’s leaving, right? He pulls out. I’m like, ‘Great. Sayonara.”

The customer proceeded to park his car and walk inside the store. The man asked if he could get a drink.

Penny said, “Now, if it was my store, I would have said, ‘We are closed. We do not have the capacity to make you anything right now.’ I said to him, ‘It depends on what you want because everything is shut down. Everything is cleaned. All the dishes are done. We cannot even make you a cup of coffee. What do you want?’”

The man said he didn’t want coffee but instead wanted a drink with Oreo crumbs, chocolate, and dairy.

Penny wasn’t happy about it, but she made the man his drink because she didn’t want to get in any trouble.

She told viewers, “We had to clean the blenders again. We had to clean the appliances again. We had to clean the counters again. We had to check and restock anything I had used to make this gross potion concoction for this grown man at nine at night.”

Penny added, “I urge you, if you don’t work in customer service, do not think, ‘Oh, it’ll be super quick.’ It adds so much time.”

