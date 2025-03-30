A Customer Refused To Accept That A Business Had Changed Location, But A Frustrated Worker Pulled Out The Simplest Possible Terms

Some difficult customers refuse to listen to reason, no matter how clearly it’s stated.

When one “Karen” like customer refused to take no for an answer, one fed-up woodworker decided to drastically simplify his communication to get his point across.

Read on for the full story!

CAVEMAN SPEAK So in the ’90s, I rented a large workshop with two friends. I was a woodworker, and the other two were metalworkers, so obviously, none of us resembled the previous business, which had installed skylights, in any way.

But evidently not all the customer’s got the memo.

Cue the customer of the previous business — A real “Karen”. Karen: “I need repairs done to the skylights you installed.”

The woodworker tries to explain this to the customer.

Me: “Sorry, that business has moved, and I don’t know where they are now.” Karen: “No, I need you to send someone over NOW. The skylights are leaking.” Me: “As I said, that business is gone. We are a different company.”

It becomes painfully clear that she isn’t hearing a word he’s saying.

Karen: “No, RIGHT NOW!” Repeat the above a half-dozen times… At this point, I realize I am dealing with either a genuine looney or someone too entitled to listen to plain common sense.

So he decided to dumb it down as much as humanly possible.

I try another tactic — caveman speech. Who knows? It might get through. Me: “Skylight business gone. New business come. You talking to new business now. Unnerstand?” (Ook.) Karen: “………uhhh?”

Now he’s fully driving home the point.

Me: “Nooooo skylight here! Try look in ******* phone book! You go off now!” Karen leaves in a big huff. It’s all about communication, folks.

His methods may have been unconventional, but they sure were effective.

Reddit seemed quite inspired by this idea of “caveman speak”.

Woodworkers will henceforth be known as:

This user sums up Karen’s predicament in a way only a caveman could understand.

No amount of repetition can fix selective hearing.

Here’s hoping this lady takes her business and bad attitude elsewhere!

