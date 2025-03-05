A Fired Dollar Tree Worker Went Back To His Store To See How It Was Doing, And Found It In Shambles

It’s always weird to go back to a place where you used to work…especially after you get fired.

That’s what a man did and he posted a series of videos on TikTok to document what happened when he went back to the Dollar Tree store where he worked.

In the first video, the man showed viewers that most of the shelves were empty in his old store.

He told viewers, “And just like that, getting rid of somebody good has done what to your store? Ruined it.”

Here’s the video.

In a follow-up video, the man said that he was called in to his old store and was offered $1,000 to stop making videos about Dollar Tree and to delete everything he’d already filmed.

The man explained, “I did not accept that. It’s never been about money for me. I started making these videos because there’s a cashier out there right now going through something that I was talking about, and I just wanted to shed some light on it.”

He added, “It’s not about money; it’s about integrity.”

The man posted another video and talked about the many complaints he had about what went on at this particular Dollar Tree store.

Check out what he had to say.

Check out what else he had to say…

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person shared a story.

Another TikTokker chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That doesn’t sound like a fun place to work!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.