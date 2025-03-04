March 4, 2025 at 2:49 am

A Former McDonald’s Executive Chef Said That The Chain Restaurant’s New Straws Make Drinks Taste Different

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!

That goes for a lot of things in life, and the folks who run fast food joints should know that better than anyone!

But McDonald’s has been annoying some of their devotees lately because the company changed its straws.

A TikTokker and former McDonald’s executive chef named Mike posted a video and talked about the big change.

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

Mike said that McDonald’s had switched out its iconic straws for a different that product that was more sustainable and/or cheaper, he wasn’t quite sure.

He said that the new straw “isn’t cutting it” because it’s too flimsy and bends and breaks when people use them.

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

A lot of folks are partial to the soft drinks served at McDonald’s, and Mike said that the new straws are making the beverages taste differently.

He said the drinks “aren’t hitting just right” anymore.

This doesn’t sound good…

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

Check out what he had to say.

@chefmikeharacz

Former #McDonalds chef talks about their new straws. #mcdonaldshacks #mcdonaldsccsing #mcdonaldssecrets #mcdonaldschallenge #mcdonaldsdrivethru #mcdonaldsworker #fastfood #fastfoodlife #fastfoodreview #fastfoodworkers #fastfoodstories #foodtiktok #FYP #food #foodies #foodcritic #foodreview #foodreviews #foodreviewer

♬ original sound – Chef Mike Haracz

And here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

Another TikTokker spoke up.

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

And this individual had some questions…

Source: TikTok/@chefmikeharacz

I don’t think this is gonna go over very well with the Mickey D’s faithful…

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter