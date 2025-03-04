A Former McDonald’s Executive Chef Said That The Chain Restaurant’s New Straws Make Drinks Taste Different

If it ain’t broken, don’t fix it!

That goes for a lot of things in life, and the folks who run fast food joints should know that better than anyone!

But McDonald’s has been annoying some of their devotees lately because the company changed its straws.

A TikTokker and former McDonald’s executive chef named Mike posted a video and talked about the big change.

Mike said that McDonald’s had switched out its iconic straws for a different that product that was more sustainable and/or cheaper, he wasn’t quite sure.

He said that the new straw “isn’t cutting it” because it’s too flimsy and bends and breaks when people use them.

A lot of folks are partial to the soft drinks served at McDonald’s, and Mike said that the new straws are making the beverages taste differently.

He said the drinks “aren’t hitting just right” anymore.

This doesn’t sound good…

Check out what he had to say.

I don’t think this is gonna go over very well with the Mickey D’s faithful…

