A Former Sonic Worker Showed TikTok Viewers How To Make The Restaurant’s Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Sonic restaurants are known for a lot of things…

Burgers, iced lime-aids…and their grilled cheese sandwiches!

And TikTok viewers are in luck, because a former Sonic worker named Maya posted a video and showed viewers how to make the chain’s iconic sandwiches.

Maya told viewers, “You just put the cheese in the pan, and put the bread on top. Circle it around.”

She then prepared another piece of bread and cheese the same way.

Maya then put the two pieces together to make the sandwich and returned it to the pan.

She said, “My favorite part with the leftover cheese is you get, like, a little bit of a crispy crust.”

Maya added, “So amazing. That’s how you make grilled cheese the Sonic way.”

Bam!

Check out the video.

Go ahead and give it a shot!

