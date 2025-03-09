A Police Officer Tried To Fine An Ambulance Driver For Speeding, So The Driver Made Sure His Medical Bill Was Full Price

People in power often bend the rules to their advantage, expecting others to simply look the other way.

But when one police officer tried to dodge a hospital bill after rigidly enforcing the law to an ambulance driver, he found himself paying the full price — literally.

Read on for the full story!

Nothing Personal, Just Collecting Money for My Government In our country, police officers don’t have to pay for certain medical scans and are generally treated with high respect at hospitals. Mr. S has been an ambulance driver at our local hospital for over 20 years. Occasionally, he also served as a personal driver for the hospital director. One day, while driving his boss’s car on an urgent matter, Mr. S was stopped by a cop he recognized from the hospital.

He tried to explain, but the cop didn’t care.

Despite Mr. S’s attempt to explain the situation and avoid trouble with his boss, the cop issued him a $40 speeding ticket, saying, “Nothing personal, I’m only collecting money for my government.” Later that day, Mr. S was reprimanded by the hospital director for the speeding ticket.

But the boss did, however, set up the driver quite well for some malicious compliance.

However, the director also assured him that he had his back if Mr. S planned any sort of retaliation. A couple of days later, Mr. S was walking through the hospital when he spotted the same cop standing in front of the billing director’s office.

And it didn’t take long for him to spot an opportunity.

Curious, he inquired about the cop’s business and learned that the cop was trying to register his mother’s chest scan under his own name to avoid the bill — essentially, he was asking for a favor. Mr. S saw an opportunity.

So he set his plan into motion.

He asked the billing manager to hand over the cop’s paperwork, offering to register the scan as a favor. Taking the papers, Mr. S registered the scan for the full price of $280. He then returned to the cop and handed him the bill.

Then he flips a familiar script.

The cop was shocked and asked what had happened. Mr. S, with a smile, replied, “Nothing personal, I’m only collecting money for my government.”

His hypocrisy sure came back to bite him!

What did Reddit think?

“Favor” is a funny way of putting it.

The revenge could have been lots more impactful had he waited for a different time to strike.

Poetic justice really is a thing.

The officer may have been used to handing out fines, but this time, he was the one paying the price.

Turns out, enforcing the rules is a lot less fun when you’re on the receiving end.

