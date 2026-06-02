A Woman’s Tinder Date Pulled Out Hidden Ingredients to Turn Olive Garden Breadsticks Into Table-Side Sandwiches
Folks…welcome to eating in the year 2026!
A woman named Madi witnessed something unexpected in regard to her Tinder date’s eating habits at an Olive Garden restaurant.
The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: At Olive Garden and my Tinder date started doing this…”
Madi’s date used tongs to put salad on a breadstick sliced right down the middle…
To make sandwiches!
This is kinda cool!
Check out the video.
@xomadibandana
If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.
Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.
This person weighed in.
Olive Garden spoke up!
And this TikTokker is all about it.
This is not a bad idea at all!
Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · dates, dating, food, olive garden, restaurants, tiktok, tinder, top, video, viral
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