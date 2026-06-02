June 2, 2026 at 12:45 am

A Woman’s Tinder Date Pulled Out Hidden Ingredients to Turn Olive Garden Breadsticks Into Table-Side Sandwiches

by Matthew Gilligan

person making salad sandwiches

TikTok/@xomadibandana

Folks…welcome to eating in the year 2026!

A woman named Madi witnessed something unexpected in regard to her Tinder date’s eating habits at an Olive Garden restaurant.

person making salad sandwiches

TikTok/@xomadibandana

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: At Olive Garden and my Tinder date started doing this…”

person making salad sandwich

TikTok/@xomadibandana

Madi’s date used tongs to put salad on a breadstick sliced right down the middle…

To make sandwiches!

This is kinda cool!

person making salad sandwiches

TikTok/@xomadibandana

Check out the video.

@xomadibandana

#olivegarden

♬ original sound – madi b

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about an entitled daughter who wants the same rewards as her hardworking brother.

Now let’s see what TikTokkers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.16.33 AM A Woman’s Tinder Date Pulled Out Hidden Ingredients to Turn Olive Garden Breadsticks Into Table Side Sandwiches

Olive Garden spoke up!

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.16.51 AM A Woman’s Tinder Date Pulled Out Hidden Ingredients to Turn Olive Garden Breadsticks Into Table Side Sandwiches

And this TikTokker is all about it.

Screenshot 2026 04 04 at 10.17.09 AM A Woman’s Tinder Date Pulled Out Hidden Ingredients to Turn Olive Garden Breadsticks Into Table Side Sandwiches

This is not a bad idea at all!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News Add us as a preferred source on Google

Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2026 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter · Contact · About · Standards & Ethics · Corrections Policy

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter