He Claimed the Company Database Just Randomly Deleted Itself—Until a Savvy IT Analyst Exposed the Ultimate Workplace Lie

Tech issues are often caused by simple user mistakes rather than actual system failures.

In this story, a man responded to a complaint about a database that suddenly stopped working.

The user insisted nothing had changed and that the issue wasn’t on their end.

But a closer look revealed something unexpected about how the database was being used.

Check out the full details below.

The user error was longer ago than initially thought. This is a friend’s story, not mine. It lacks some detail as I was not there. I am telling it now as it was 20+ years ago. My friend is no longer with us. The usual call we have all had was: “The database I have been using for years is not working.”

This man’s friend rebooted the system.

Obviously, they had not done anything, so the fault was not with them. And even more obviously, they had rebooted. So my friend looked at the database. It worked fine, as he expected. There would have been more than one person screaming otherwise.

He saw the database open on the user’s machine.

The user was not using his phone. As it was close, my friend wandered over. The database opened on the user’s machine. And yes, the user vaguely remembered the long way in. They never bothered with that. They had found a quicker way. They wanted that restored.

He learned that the user’s backup has not been updated for 2 years!

When examining the data in Access, the idiot had managed to create a local backup of the database. It had not been updated for about two years. His job was compiling reports. These reports guided future planning. All his reports for years were based on hopelessly out-of-date information. As for opening the out-of-date database copy, his computer just needed a reboot.

Uh-oh! That is the kind of discovery that keeps IT people awake at night.

The database was not the problem at all.

The real issue was that someone had been using an outdated copy for years without realizing it.

It is amazing how one small shortcut can quietly create a much bigger problem.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this post about a hardworking employee whose management refuses to give them one single break.

Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar experience.

Short and simple.

Nobody was reading the reports, says this one.

Finally, here’s another similar story.

A shortcut is only helpful if it takes you to the right place.