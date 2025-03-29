A Rich Bully In The Sixties Had To Eat His Words When A Clever Classmate Used His Electric Typewriter Against Him

Nobody likes the rich school bully (except the other rich school bullies).

But in this story, one victim had a way with words…

Let’s read on…

His own parents didn’t believe him. This happened to my friend G, back in the 1960s. He was 14-15 years old, in high school, in a small west coast town, USA.

Sounds like the beginning of a Wonder Years episode.

G was a small, easygoing kid. He did some work – cutting lawns or something – for his neighbor Rich Jerk, same age. And of course RJ stiffed him. G’s parents complained to RJ’s parents, who couldn’t believe their little perfect son would ever do such a thing.

We’ve all known an RJ in our lives, right?

There were a couple of other incidents – mostly RJ stealing credit at school for work G had done, or general bullying. But RJ was a suckup as well as a weasel, and nothing ever happened – he wasn’t even suspected.

Key point: RJ had an electric typewriter – rare in high school – and bragged about it and showed off his efforts; he claimed to get better grades on typed papers.

Wow, electric typewriter? Fancy schmancy.

So, revenge. Like most of the houses in the town in that bygone era, security was minimal. It was easy to slip in an unlocked window, so that’s what G did when the house was empty. He brought a little file with him, and filed a little off the bar of the “e” character on the typewriter – just enough to make it unique.

Pure evil, with a capital E.

Then he (slowly) typed up a page – G didn’t type so it was hunt and peck. The page started with, “Ha ha the stupid teacher never reads this far. He’s a real buttface…” and continued for a full page. He used every dirty word he could think of, and especially insulted the vice president in charge of the teachers. He then left with this piece of paper, leaving everything else untouched.

Not exactly words of wisdom, but pretty funny.

Several weeks later, RJ had typed another paper; it was paper-clipped together per requirements. G somehow managed to distract either him or the teacher, and slid his special sheet in the middle.

Talk about passing notes in class.

RJ failed the class, though he’d been getting good grades up to that point. He appealed to the vice president; the extra insults directed VP’s way made the VP allow the teacher’s grade. RJ claimed that someone else must have typed that – but upon closer examination, the modified “e” character matched on all pages, and didn’t match any other typewriter. Checkmate.

Truly some chess-like brilliance.

His own parents didn’t believe him. Once they started looking, they found a lot more bad behavior that they’d ignored, and RJ ended up in military school – NOT the place you wanted to be in the 1960’s.

Whoever said words can never hurt you?

Let’s peck away at what the comments have to say.

This person has some objections to the other comments.

Someone else suggests OP made this up out of jealousy?

Another person says this isn’t quite pro.

Another person calls out the missing letter…

And another user is a real G.

The pen is mightier than the sword, and so is the typewriter.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.