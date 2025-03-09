March 9, 2025 at 4:55 am

A Shopper Issued a Warning About Coconut Cult Yogurt. – ‘It also does not say that on the jar.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Life is all about moderation…

And that’s especially true when it comes to food!

A woman took to TikTok to share a helpful piece of advice about a popular yogurt brand because, hey, she’s concerned about us!

She told viewers about the yogurt, “Just a little PSA for everyone who has not tried this and who wants to try it: you are only supposed to eat one tablespoon of it, not the whole jar. And it also does not say that on the jar.”

FYI, this TikTokker was wrong about that last point.

The Coconut Cult Yogurt jar does indeed give a recommended serving size of one ounce…

But still, you know what she was trying to say…

Check out the video.

@mwigg20

Literally just found out from watching a #tiktok 🥴 #coconutcult #fy #omg #psa #fyi #healthy @The Coconut Cult

♬ original sound – Mrs. Wiggins

Here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This individual was shocked.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person chimed in.

Go slow with that stuff!

