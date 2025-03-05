A Starbucks Worker Talked About His Big Pet Peeve With Mobile Ordering
by Matthew Gilligan
Baristas these days sure have a lot of strong feelings about customers, huh?
You can say that again!
In this edition, a Starbucks worker named Jaime posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to get their acts together when it comes to mobile ordering.
Jaime told viewers, “Word of advice: If you’re going to mobile order, do not come two minutes after and be like, ‘Is my drink ready?’”
He added, “Because I will look at you, look at your sticker, and look at the time, and judge you hard.”
Jaime then said, “At this point, I’m going to give you the [order] sticker, and that’s all you’re getting.”
Folks, did you learn something today…?
Take a look at the video.
I think he might be on to something here…
