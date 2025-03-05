A Starbucks Worker Talked About His Big Pet Peeve With Mobile Ordering

Baristas these days sure have a lot of strong feelings about customers, huh?

You can say that again!

In this edition, a Starbucks worker named Jaime posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that they need to get their acts together when it comes to mobile ordering.

Jaime told viewers, “Word of advice: If you’re going to mobile order, do not come two minutes after and be like, ‘Is my drink ready?’”

He added, “Because I will look at you, look at your sticker, and look at the time, and judge you hard.”

Jaime then said, “At this point, I’m going to give you the [order] sticker, and that’s all you’re getting.”

Folks, did you learn something today…?

Take a look at the video.

And this is what TikTokkers had to say.

One person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared a story.

And this viewer spoke up.

I think he might be on to something here…

If you liked that story, check out this video about amom who reveals the inappropriate healthcare questionnaire her 13-year-old daughter got at school.