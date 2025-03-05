March 5, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Subaru Outback Owner Shared The Thing She Dislikes Most About Her Car

by Matthew Gilligan

If a car doesn’t have a good cupholder, than who the heck needs it?!?!

Those are words to live by, my friends…

A woman named Nicole took to TikTok to and explained what she doesn’t like about her Subaru Outback.

Nicole sounded pretty peeved about her conundrum and she said that the worst thing about her Subaru Outback is “the deep frickin’ cupholders.”

She placed her drink in the cup holder and yeah, it wasn’t a pretty sight.

Nicole said, “If I put my cup in here, it’s gone. It’s lost. How am I supposed to grab this?”

The caption to her video reads, “Subaru of America, Inc. explain pls. I love you, but also too many drinks have been lost in this black hole of a cup holder.”

Here’s the video.

@bummerpunk

@Subaru of America, Inc. explain pls. I love you, but also too many drinks have been lost in this black hole of a cup holder. #subaru #subaruoutback #icedcoffee

♬ original sound – Nicole De Anda

Nicole posted a follow-up video and showed viewers how she modified the cup holders.

Take a look!

@bummerpunk

Replying to @Peejay moment of truth! Purchased these off Amazon 🙃✨ #subaruoutback #subaru #icedcoffee #cupholder

♬ original sound – Nicole De Anda

Check out what viewers had to say.

This individual asked a question.

Another TikTok user chimed in.

And this person offered a tip.

That does look pretty annoying…

