A TikTokker Said A Realtor Gave Her An Important Piece Of Advice While She Was House Shopping

One of the most exciting things about buying a house is picking out furniture for your new pad.

But, according to a woman named Ellie, it’s best to hold off on that portion of the new home process.

She explained why in a viral TikTok video.

Ellie told viewers that she was furniture shopping for the new house she was planning on buying when she got a phone call from her realtor.

Her realtor told her not to buy any new furniture for her place until the house-buying process was set in stone.

Ellie said, “If you are under contract for a house, if you have not closed on your house yet, you do not want to go to those bigger furniture stores like Ashley Furniture, Rooms to Go, American Signature, etc., and do any of the finance options.”

She added, “It’ll go to your debt-to-income ratio, even if you are delaying payments for like 60 months. Like zero payment, that could mess up your home loan.”

