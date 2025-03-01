A TikTokker Talked About The Uncomfortable Experience He Had With A Bartender When He Ordered A Non-Alcoholic Drink

There are so many sober people who go out to bars these days, that I’d think bartenders are pretty used to it by now…

But I guess I’m wrong.

A man named Gabe took to TikTok to tell viewers about the interesting/uncomfortable experience he had when he recently went to a wedding and wasn’t drinking alcohol.

Gabe said she ordered a non-alcoholic Shirley Temple and the bartender told him she could add alcohol to the drink if he wanted it.

He insisted that he wanted a non-alcoholic drink and she gave him the beverage.

When Gabe went back to the bar to order a Diet Coke, the bartender said, “Hey, it’s the Shirley Temple guy. You want another one? Dirty this time?”

Gabe didn’t want to have any kind of confrontation, so he took the Shirley Temple.

When he went back to the bar a third time to get a Diet Coke, the bartender once again said she’d add alcohol to his drink.

Gabe made a joke and said that if he was drinking, he’d kiss the bride and maybe even the groom.

He said, “She didn’t think that was funny.”

Gabe said that he eventually told the bartender he doesn’t drink alcohol and he ended up getting a third Shirley Temple.

He added, “I didn’t even drink one Diet Coke that night.”

Jeez, talk about being pushy!

