A Waffle House Worker Talked About the Restaurant’s New Egg Surcharge

Eggs ain’t cheap these days, baby!

And those rising prices have now spilled over into one of America’s greatest institutions…Waffle House!

A Waffle House employee named Britt posted a video on TikTok and told viewers about the egg surcharge that the company has now enacted.

The song in the background of the viral video is Rihanna’s “Unfaithful” and the following lyrics can be heard: “I don’t want to do this anymore.”

Britt showed viewers a Waffle House menu and a sticker reads, “Due to the nationwide rise in the cost of eggs, we’ve added a temporary 50 cent per egg surcharge.”

The sticker on the menu also reads, “Thank you for understanding.”

I don’t think people are gonna be happy about this development…

Check out the video.

And this is what viewers had to say.

This individual ain’t dealing with it.

Another person chimed in.

And this individual spoke up.

Who’s ready for the price of eggs to come down…?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁