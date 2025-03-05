A Waitress Said A Customer Didn’t Want to Pay For Their Food Because It Was Too Spicy

Well, this is a new one!

I know people seem to be more entitled than ever these days, but this is pretty ridiculous.

A waitress named Saydie posted a video on TikTok and talked about a customer who had a pretty wild demand.

Saydie said, “Do you guys think if an item gets sent back but the server warned them about it should be the restaurant’s responsibility to comp it?”

She continued, “The reason I’m asking this is because this happened to my co-worker. The same exact scenario. Customer orders the spiciest taco on the menu. The sauce on the taco is a ghost pepper chili sauce.”

FYI, that stuff is HOT.

Saydie said that her co-worker told the customer how spicy it would be, but they ordered it anyway.

The customer didn’t like how hot the menu item was, and that’s when things got complicated.

Saydie said, “Then, they asked for it off their bill. For the first time ever, I saw a manager step up and tell the guest ‘no.’”

She added, “‘Unfortunately, I’m not taking it off your bill because we intended that item to be spicy. We let you know it was gonna be spicy, and we delivered on that.'”

Check out the video.

@realslimsaydie Especially when the item is prepared exactly how intended and customer is aware that it is prepared like that!!! ♬ original sound – Saydie 💌🪩💫

Come on…this is pretty ridiculous…

