Angry Customer Insists On Getting His Money Back For A Special Edition Item He Doesn’t Want, But He Didn’t Realize How Rare And Valuable It Really Was

Some companies make limited editions of certain items. These items can quickly increase in value as collectors desperately try to add the items to their collections.

Not everyone understands the value of these rare collectibles.

In today’s story, one man insists on getting a refund for a rare item, but he clearly didn’t realize what the item was worth.

Let’s read the whole story.

You want your money back on this item that is selling for 10 times what you are paying for, and you demand it now? Sounds good. I run an anime/geek store and we are really lenient with pre-orders. We used to not require a deposit to make an order, and in case you needed more time to pick-up an item, all you had to do was ask. We could also hold the items for as long as needed in our storage if you wanted to gather a lot of items so you could save on trips/shipping.

There was a new special edition item.

Back on February, Funko released a special edition Vinyl POP of Naruto Hokage. This one in particular had a 1 in 6 CHASE variant that ended reaching up to a resale value of $130. But the way I do pre-orders is that, if you order 6 of the same piece, you are guaranteed a chase. But if you only order 1, you still get a 1 in 6 chance of getting the chase. I just mix them up in random boxes and do a public stream raffle on social media, so everyone knows who won the chase, and I get good publicity that way.

One customer wasn’t too happy about winning the special item.

A client ordered just one and left $5 as deposit, the piece was $15. This particular client won the riffle (Along several other clients), but he wasn’t that interested in picking it up or paying for the rest of it. I send him a message letting him know that he had won the special variant and had a week to pay it or he will lose his pre-order. At first he was angry because he wanted the normal version, no this “yellow thing”, but we explained we could change it if he wanted but that this one was far more valuable. He said he asked his son and his son wanted it anyway, but asked for more time to pay, so we gave him one more week. Then he asked for another week. And another.

Then Covid happened.

Then we had to close the store for a time for, you know, 2020 reasons,, and we told him we had to close but we could still schedule an appointment to give him his item or wait until the worst passed. He never answered. Eventually we were able to re-open the store with regulations in place and send him another message telling him we can save it for as long as needed in this strange times. He still didn’t answer the messages, but at this point he arrived at the store and demanded for his money back, citing how we were on the middle of what was going on (Fair) and he couldn’t waste money on frivolous plastic (Also fair).

He gave the customer every chance to change his mind.

I asked him if he was sure, and even showed him the price the figure was selling for (at that point in time the chase figure was selling closer to $150, and he just had to pay retail price, so about $10 more for it). He said he was sure I had made up the numbers, that he had ordered the figure for his son but he didn’t deserve it (harsh) and just wanted, no, demanded his money back. I just said “Fine, I’ll give you your money back. Also, I’ll just put this figure out for sale.” He just said “whatever, just give me my money”

For another customer, this was perfect timing!

I made a point to grab a post-it note (That I use to put prices to not damage the box), write in big black letters “$90 bucks, last one”, and put it on the glass window that leads to the street. I could see him turn his eyes while I did this. While my employee was giving him his 5 bucks back and giving him a receipt, a young man knocked the door, I gave him some cleaning goo, checked his temperature and let him in. He immediately asked to buy the Naruto CHASE figure.

The angry man saw the whole interaction.

The angry man eyes went wide open over his mask as I picked the POP and guided the young man to the desk, where he handed me the bills one by one. The angry man stood there shocked as the younger man was gushing about how hard to get that figure was and how he was getting it for half the price other places where asking, and in such perfect condition too. I couldn’t have had a better reaction even if I paid him for it, lol. The young man completed his purchase and leaved as fast as he came.

It was a positive memory for 2020.

The angry man looked at me, almost as if accusing me of taking advantage of him. I just said: “Well, you got your money back, I’m happy you are happy, if you need anything else please let me know, and stay safe out there.” The man just didn’t have much else to say and left. Kind of a small and silly thing to feel good about, but 2020 hit us so hard that any unexpected profit was cause for celebration, so we celebrated that good sale with some (instant) ramen, Naruto style.

That customer clearly didn’t understand the value of what he had bought. It really was perfect timing that the other customer came in almost immediately.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person is impressed at how fair OP is when it comes to running his business.

This man’s ex made a big mistake.

Seriously, the customer should’ve looked up the item online.

It’s not like it’s that hard to understand!

This person feels bad for the angry customer’s son.

Bet he won’t make that mistake again.

