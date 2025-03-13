Annoying Friend Didn’t Bring Any Food To The Party And Criticised The Food That Others Had Made, So The Host Called Her Friend Out For Crushing The Vibes

Sometimes just letting lose and having fun can go a long way!

AITA for telling my friend she can’t join our weekly dinner group anymore? So, here’s the deal.

I organize a weekly dinner with friends where we try out different recipes and sometimes experiment with challenging dishes. It’s a lot of fun, and everyone usually chips in either by cooking or bringing ingredients.

One of my friends, however, has started showing up empty-handed and then ends up criticizing the dishes we make. It’s getting frustrating because she doesn’t contribute but always has something negative to say, which kind of ruins the vibe.

After the last dinner, I told her that if she’s not going to participate positively, she shouldn’t come anymore. She got upset and told others in the group that I was being unfair. Now, I’m wondering if I was too harsh. AITA for asking her not to come if she’s just going to be negative?

