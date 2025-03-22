Are There Secret Starbucks In LA And Tunnels Under The City For Celebrities? – ‘Your NDA is expired, and you could talk about this.’

Hollywood celebrities. They’re just like us!

Or ARE they?!

Steven Randolph (@comedianstevenrandolph on TikTok) had Bill Posley on his podcast to discuss a HUGE, coffee-scented secret:

“Your NDA is expired, and you could talk about this,” says Steven. “You used to work at a secret Starbucks, is that right?”

“Yeah, there is a Starbucks that is like, above reserve,” Bill replies, “like a Starbucks no one’s ever heard of or been to.”

“Have you ever wondered while driving in Los Angeles, how come you’ve never seen, like, Will Smith stuck in traffic on the 405? Yeah, I’ve never seen a one percenter just in their car stuck in traffic. Why is that?”

“That’s because there’s a series of intricate tunnels underneath Los Angeles known as the actor-bahn. I’m not kidding. Like, they get access points to move through the city without ever having to be in traffic. You can come up in LAX, you can pop up at Dodger Stadium.”

“Underneath there, in those tunnels, is Starbucks’s set up at different locations to allow them to get coffees while they’re driving,” says Bill. “They don’t have to pay.”

“How long has this been there for?” asks Steven.

“I mean, it predates me,” Bill replies, “It seems like the city was built on top of it. So, I mean, I think this goes all the way back to the 20s.”

Now, some would have questions at this point. Questions like:

“Why would an NDA expire if it’s about something that’s supposed to stay secret forever?”

Or, “Why would Starbucks want to lose money on a series of stores where the customers don’t pay?”

Or, “How would any of this be legal?”

But let’s see what the commenters thought.

Some had their own tales of the tunnels.



Others saw that it was all coming together.

A few did have questions.



But this goes even deeper than we thought.



The statistics add up.

If you haven’t caught on by now, this is all nonsense.

Both of these guys are comedians and this isn’t even the first time they’ve made up silly conspiracy theories for fun.

Interestingly, there ARE some service tunnels under LA that were used by bootleggers during prohibition.

But not even wealth and fame can save you from the traffic.

