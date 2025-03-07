Best Friends Thought They Had An Unbreakable Bond, But When One Of Them Lied About A Breakup. Now The Friendship Might Be Ruined.

We’ve all gotten tired of hearing a friend obsess about a crush or a breakup.

But in this story, one friend was a willing confidante, until she got lied to.

Let’s see how these best friends let a boyfriend come between them.

AITA for telling my friend that I no longer want to speak to her about her bf? I (24F) had been friends with B (24F) since freshman year of college. We met in the same class and instantly connected and soon became best friends. About a year ago, B met her current bf and started dating. As any friend would be, I was excited for her. I wanted nothing but the best for my friend and she seemed enamored over him, even telling me that she thinks he’s the one.

He wasn’t the one.

Over time, flaws in the relationship started to show. He cheated on her, and they broke up and got back together. They argue almost constantly, he always criticizes her, he gets very jealous, acts immaturely, and has hurt her on so many occasions. As a friend, I hated seeing my friend like that, but I offered advice and listened to her for hours on multiple occasions.

A shoulder to cry on, a listening ear.

I had long calls with her, reading over texts that she would send to me, in which she asked for my opinion on the situation. I was always honest with her and told her that being treated this way is not normal. It hurt me to see my friend accepting being treated like this. I want better for her. One day, she calls me crying. He told her he didn’t care about the relationship anymore.

Not exactly Romeo, am I right?

I told her that love shouldn’t be this hard, and that a lot of the traits he showed were narcissistic and emotionally abusive. I gave her the push and confidence to know that this was not okay. She said she understood and agreed with me, and they broke up. I spent the next month trying to cheer her up: hanging out at cafes, going to the mall, checking in on her to see how she’s feeling. Whenever I would ask her about how she’s feeling about the breakup, she would be a little quiet and say “I’m doing okay, I’m fine.”

Heartbreak takes a toll, but the cost is different for everybody.

I did not push it because I wanted to give her space. One month later, I find out from another friend of ours that they got back together hours after that fight. She never told me and I felt betrayed. I had been nothing but a good and honest friend to her, but she had basically kept this from me. I confronted her, and she essentially said that she knew I didn’t like her bf, so she did not want to tell me. She said that she was too quick to judge his actions and felt like my only advice was to break up, instead of solving their issues. (Which was not true, I tried to help them with their issues on many occasions).

Friendships are complex, but this sounds like a betrayal.

I was incredibly hurt and told her that I no longer wanted to speak with her about her bf moving forward. I felt like the advice I was asked for was being taken advantage of. I spent so much time trying to support and help as a friend, but I felt like she did not appreciate my honesty. Yet, somehow, I feel guilty and that it was my fault, almost like I tried to tear them apart. Since that day, despite us trying to remain friends, our friendship has undoubtedly changed.

Some things never change. Some things do.

Our conversations have become drier. We don’t hang out as much as we used to. Part of myself feels like putting that boundary up was wrong of me because I should support a friend no matter what. Am I in the wrong as a friend to do that?

What do you think, is this friendship a frenemyship now?

Let’s check out the comments on Reddit.

This person says NTA, your friend is an “askhole.”

Another commenter says, broken trust damages a bond.

Someone else says, tale as old as time… but it’s no Beauty and the Beast.

Another user sympathizes with being an armchair psychologist.

Finally someone says, NTA but have a conversation about it.

Friendship isn’t always strong enough to survive a lie.

