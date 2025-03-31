Boozy Woman Tripped And Hit Her Head On Her Friend’s Coffee Table, But Now She Wants Her Friend To Get Rid Of The Coffee Table

Would you get rid of a piece of furniture you loved just because your friend told you to? Probably not.

In today’s story, one woman is convinced that her friend’s coffee table is “cursed,” but her friend thinks she’s being ridiculous.

Let’s see why they are fighting over a coffee table.

AITAH for refusing to get rid of my coffee table because my friend says it’s “cursed” after what happened at a party? A few weeks ago, I hosted a little get-together at my apartment. Nothing wild—just some drinks, music, and a few friends hanging out. The night was going great until my friend Kayla (23F) had a very unfortunate accident.

Her friend was a little bit too tipsy.

She had a little too much to drink, and at one point, she tripped over absolutely nothing and went face-first into my glass coffee table. It didn’t shatter, but she smacked her forehead so hard that she ended up with a huge bruise and a mild concussion. We took care of her, got her some ice, and she laughed it off once she sobered up. But ever since then, she’s been obsessed with the idea that my coffee table is “cursed.”

Kayla insists that she didn’t trip.

She swears she didn’t just trip—she says she felt something push her. Like a force yanked her forward, guiding her straight into the glass. At first, I thought she was joking, but she was dead serious. She keeps saying the table has “bad energy” and that it’s trying to hurt people. She even went as far as to “test” it by making our friend Ryan stand near it while she tried to feel if there was a weird vibe coming off of it. Ryan said it just felt like a normal table.

She doesn’t want to get rid of her coffee table.

But now, Kayla refuses to come over unless I get rid of it. She says I’m “inviting bad luck” into my home by keeping it and that my apartment will never have peace as long as it’s here. The thing is… I love this coffee table. It was expensive, it matches my décor perfectly, and—aside from Kayla’s self-inflicted head injury—it has never done anything remotely dangerous.

Some of her friends think she should get rid of the coffee table.

I told her I’m not throwing away my furniture over one drunken accident, and she got really offended. She said I was invalidating her experience and that I was “choosing a table over a friend.” I told her she was being ridiculous, and now she’s barely speaking to me. A few mutual friends think I should just sell it to keep the peace, but I feel like this is a stupid hill to die on. It’s a piece of furniture, not a demon. AITAH for refusing to get rid of my “cursed” coffee table?

She’s not choosing a coffee table over her friend. Her friend is choosing a coffee table over their friendship. I wouldn’t sell the coffee table just because she had a drunken accident.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person thinks Kayla will eventually get over it.

This person wouldn’t sell the coffee table.

Keeping the peace is not a good reason to do something.

This person suggests turning the “cursed” idea around on her friend.

Another person points out a different way that OP messed up.

Her friend is being ridiculous.

