Boyfriend Licks The Sugar Off Of A Doughnut, But When His Girlfriend Refuses To Eat It, He Gets His Feelings Hurt

Imagine looking forward to a romantic staycation at a hotel with your significant other when a petty fight about food kills the mood.

That’s what happens in today’s story, and the girlfriend isn’t sure how to remedy the situation.

It involves a donut, a joke and hurt feelings. Can they salvage their time together?

Read the whole story below.

AITA for refusing a donut that my boyfriend licked? My boyfriend and I are having a small staycation at a hotel for his birthday. We got some Chinese food delivered, and I ordered the donuts (basically deep-fried biscuit dough rolled in white sugar). When the food arrived, I joked about inhaling the donuts, so he made a whole show of “stealing one” from me and licking off all the sugar.

It was all fun and games — until it wasn’t.

I’m laughing up a storm when he hands it back to me, and then I get confused. He said he didn’t actually want to eat it. so he was giving it back for me to eat later. I laughed and said, “Ew, no way, I’m eating the new ones.”

And he did not respond well to that.

This made him quiet. We spent a couple minutes eating in silence before I spoke up and tried to clarify that I just would prefer to eat a new donut with sugar and isn’t sticky with saliva. He said that we have swapped all kinds of saliva, and it hurts that I’m acting as if he is too disgusting to share food with.

So, she tried to remedy the situation, but to no avail.

I took the donut and put it back in the box, but it’s pretty much too late. The night has most likely been ruined as he’s still quiet hours later and nothing I’m saying or doing is helping lift his mood. AITA for not taking back the donut?

