Bride Picks The Only Available Date For Her Bachelorette Trip, But A Friend Won’t Stop Trying To Reschedule Against Her Wishes

Planning a big event takes time and effort, especially when it involves coordinating with a large group of people.

So, what would you do if, after carefully selecting a date that worked for everyone, one friend suddenly decided it didn’t work for her and started pushing for a change?

Would you stand your ground and keep the original plan?

Or would you cave to avoid conflict?

In the following story, one woman deals with this exact scenario.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for refusing to change my bachelorette trip date and shutting down a friend’s attempts to reschedule? I’m getting married this year, and my friends (a group of 16) and I have been planning my bachelorette trip. To make scheduling fair, I asked everyone to send me the dates they were not available so I could pick a date that worked for the most people, especially since some friends are traveling from other countries. After going through everyone’s responses, there was only one date that worked for everyone. So, I announced it. That same day, one of my closest friends suddenly said she had been planning a trip around that time. However, she had never mentioned it before, hadn’t booked flights, and was only reconsidering her dates because someone told her her destination might be crowded.

The friend just couldn’t let it go.

Since the condition for choosing my trip date was to prioritize the availability of the most people, I explained to her three separate times why that date was final. Despite that, she kept trying to change it. She even created another poll in our group chat to see if others could move their own important plans to accommodate her. She also started privately messaging people, trying to convince them to say they could be flexible. At first, I didn’t directly call her out in the chat, but after she made a second poll, I sent a general message stating that the date was already chosen and wasn’t changing.

Here’s where things stand.

Now, she’s upset and claims I embarrassed her by “calling her out” instead of speaking to her privately, even though I had already tried three times. I feel like she put me in a tough position, making me choose whose availability mattered more. I understand she really wants to be there, but I also think it was unfair for her to disregard everyone else’s plans. I have no intention of changing the date, and honestly, I’m not planning to apologize because I don’t think I did anything wrong. AITA?

Yikes! That’s one entitled friend!

Let’s check out what the people over at Reddit have to say about it.

Yes, it does make for a mess.

According to this comment, the friend is selfish.

As this person explains, scheduling a trip for that many people is hard.

This person thinks the friend should reschedule her trip.

The friend needs to calm down.

She has no right trying to get other people to change the date for a trip that’s not even hers.

