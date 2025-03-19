Bride’s Grandma Wore White To A Wedding Years Ago, So The Bride Tells Grandma Not To Wear White To Her Wedding

It’s generally considered taboo for wedding guests to wear white to a wedding. That color is reserved for the bride.

A bride-to-be recently asked her grandmother to avoid wearing white to her wedding, but the request sparked unexpected backlash.

Was the bride out of line, or is the grandmother being unreasonable?

Let’s read all the details to decide.

AITAH for telling my grandmother not to wear white at my wedding? Hey y’all, I (20F) recently got engaged to my bf (23M) of 2 1/2 years. For some context, my grandma (70F) raised me, but I’ve always been closer to my Mom because my grandma is your stereotypical Christian conservative who always thinks she’s right… to be blunt. She’s gotten better over the years, but she still has some growing to do IMO.

What a sweet moment with Mom.

Anyway, when I told my Mom about the engagement, she was over the moon. After talking for a bit, she asked if I wanted to see some pictures from when I was a kid/before I was born (My Mom is very much the sentimental type and loves to take/show pictures). I, of course, said yes.

Definitely an odd choice for a wedding guest…

As we’re flipping through the pictures we come across one of my Uncle’s wedding. In it was my Uncle, his now ex wife, my Dad (his brother), and my Grandma. I thought it was sweet until I noticed my Grandma was wearing a long white dress with a beaded top, like a wedding dress. This struck me as odd just because wouldn’t you feel weird with someone else wearing white at your wedding? A few days later, I talked to my fiancé about this. He told me if it was a true concern, I should talk to her about it. I was already planning on it, but needed that final push.

Grandma’s reaction says a lot!

So, when I went to her house, I told her about the engagement. She’s never liked my bf only because he smokes marijuana (as do I), so she wasn’t thrilled about it but she was accepting. I told her I had seen a picture of her at my Uncle’s wedding wearing a white dress and how I wouldn’t feel comfortable with her doing the same at mine. I guess I was spot on because she got super defensive saying I was “selfish” and “inconsiderate” and that it “wasn’t a big deal.” Personally, I wanted to be the only one wearing white because if I’m paying hundreds if not thousands for a wedding dress, I’d like to stand out, even if I am the bride. It just feels kind of disrespectful.

She might’ve said the wrong thing.

Here’s where I think I might be the AH. I got annoyed with her for calling me names and berating me about my relationship (she was also bashing my fiancé in the process). It might’ve been selfish of me to say, but I said something along the lines of “it is MY day, if you can’t do this one thing for me maybe you shouldn’t come at all.”

Grandma didn’t like that!

Both of us were very heated in the moment, but I think I went a little too far looking back. She told me to get out, and we haven’t spoken since. My fiancé reassured me and said that if it was important to me it should’ve been important to her. This happened a little over a week ago and I just need some outside opinions. So, AITAH?

Is the bride out of line, or is Grandma making this a bigger deal than it needs to be?

Most people on Reddit voted NTA.

Like, who wears white to a wedding?

Come on now.

Grandma’s reaction says more than the dress ever could.

