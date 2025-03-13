Busy Man Offered To Find His Dad A Barber, But His Dad Only Wants Him Or His Brother-In-Law To Cut His Hair

Some people are very particular about who cuts their hair.

AITA for not cutting his hair? He isn’t talking to me at the moment Since my parents got married, my mum used to cut my dad’s hair. She did this every month. However, this arrangement changed several years ago because my mum sadly passed away.

Since my mum’s passing, things have become odd. Dad was asking my brother-in-law to cut his hair. He offered my sister and my family a nice dinner to meet up, as well.

We were all fine with it at first, but now both my sister and I have our own children to take care of. We have been pretty occupied with our family, so we no longer felt we had the time to cut his hair.

I recently took over the barber duty because I was away overseas for a few years. Being the son, I have been discussing it with my brother-in-law. We are trying to convince my dad to find his own barber.

So last week, over the phone, I tried it in the politest way I can. I asked him if he could settle with a barber of his choice. But everything suddenly went wrong. He didn’t like my idea at all.

He insisted that my brother-in-law or I must cut his hair. He cut the phone call off. I didn’t even have time to explain much, and we haven’t spoken since that day.

Am I a jerk for getting into this situation? My dad has been somewhat controlling being an Asian parent, but our family is fed up with his demands. I am thinking of offering hair cuts only when we aren’t tied up with plans.

Something tells me it’s more than just the haircut.

