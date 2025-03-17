March 17, 2025 at 1:49 am

Cashier Enforced A Minimum Purchase Rule For Card Payments, So A Customer Cancelled Their Entire Order Out Of Spite

by Benjamin Cottrell

Some stores think they can nickel and dime their way around card fees, but they forget customers have their own tricks up their sleeve.

Annoyed with a nonsensical policy on minimum purchases, one pet owner was determined to show the business that stubbornness has a cost.

Transaction fee for a purchase? What about a refund?

A few years ago, I was at a pet shop picking out some toys for my cat, and the total ended up being ~$40.

I paid with my card because I don’t carry cash on me, which was all fine and good until I had another browse of the store and decided I wanted to get some treats for my cat as well.

I think they were around $5.

But this shopper was about to hit a roadblock.

I went to pay for them at the counter with my card, and the owner/cashier refused to put my purchase through unless it was over $20.

She said they get charged a transaction fee for card purchases, so only allow card purchases for amounts over $20.

The customer tried to reason with the cashier, but the cashier wouldn’t budge.

I asked if they could just add the surcharge on top of the amount, but she refused.

I had to spend over $20 to use my card.

I was pretty annoyed considering I had just bought a whole heap of stuff, so I asked if she got charged a transaction fee if I got a refund.

So that’s when they had a brilliant idea!

Turns out they do 🙂

So I asked to return the other stuff that I bought, got my money back, and I guess they got charged the transaction fee twice anyway 🙂

The story may have had a petty policy, but this customer was determined to be pettier.

Reddit is sure to get a kick out of this one.

Why not just go for three at this point?

Is the store even allowed to enforce a rule like that?

Maybe this wasn’t a good business to support anyway.

In some places, cash is king.

The business’ policy tried to cut corner, but it ended up only losing them more money.

Let’s hope the store learned a valuable lesson: When you push a customer too far, they just might push back.

