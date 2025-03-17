Cashier Enforced A Minimum Purchase Rule For Card Payments, So A Customer Cancelled Their Entire Order Out Of Spite

Some stores think they can nickel and dime their way around card fees, but they forget customers have their own tricks up their sleeve.

Annoyed with a nonsensical policy on minimum purchases, one pet owner was determined to show the business that stubbornness has a cost.

Transaction fee for a purchase? What about a refund? A few years ago, I was at a pet shop picking out some toys for my cat, and the total ended up being ~$40. I paid with my card because I don’t carry cash on me, which was all fine and good until I had another browse of the store and decided I wanted to get some treats for my cat as well. I think they were around $5.

I went to pay for them at the counter with my card, and the owner/cashier refused to put my purchase through unless it was over $20. She said they get charged a transaction fee for card purchases, so only allow card purchases for amounts over $20.

The customer tried to reason with the cashier, but the cashier wouldn’t budge.

I asked if they could just add the surcharge on top of the amount, but she refused. I had to spend over $20 to use my card. I was pretty annoyed considering I had just bought a whole heap of stuff, so I asked if she got charged a transaction fee if I got a refund.

Turns out they do 🙂 So I asked to return the other stuff that I bought, got my money back, and I guess they got charged the transaction fee twice anyway 🙂

