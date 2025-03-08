Chipotle Customer Talked About The Bad Experience He Had With A Manager. – ‘So, you have an attitude. Cool.’

A lot of folks seem to be complaining about Chipotle on social media these days, and here’s another one for you to check out!

A man named Sidney posted a video on TikTok and told viewers why he got annoyed with a manager when he got food from the popular Mexican eatery.

Sidney said he went to a Chipotle restaurant and that the worker he had to deal with was friendly.

He ordered a bowl and he asked the worker if he could get cheese on the bottom before rice was added.

The worker asked his manager if Sidney’s request would be okay.

The manager said, “If I put the cheese at the bottom, I’m not putting any on top.”

Sidney told viewers, “So, you have an attitude. Cool. Because you have an attitude, now I have one. Mine’s a little bigger.”

He continued, “Now, when did I ask you to put anything at the top?”

Sidney said he ended up leaving the restaurant without any food because he was annoyed about the experience.

He said, “So, now I’m eating a salad at home ’cause I got an attitude with her. And I didn’t want spit in my food.”

Here’s the video.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Sounds like this manager was on a power trip!

