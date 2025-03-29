Couple Opts For A Childfree Wedding, But Fiancé’s Family Members Start Protesting And Calling Him Names For It. So He Caves Without Consulting His Fiancée.

It’s normal for disagreements to happen between families.

But in this woman’s case, her in-laws made a huge scene when she and her fiancé decided to have a childfree wedding. So he caved.

Now she’s wondering if their idea was really that offensive.

Let’s find out.

AITA for wanting a childfree wedding? Our wedding (me 25f, him 25m) has been planned for almost 2 years now, and we are down to the final 9 weeks. When we started, we agreed to no children. He doesn’t have many kids on his side, but I do. We knew this may mean not everyone we invited would come, and that was fine.

But not everyone was fine with their decision.

His mum however, has been nonstop about his cousin’s two kids coming. We’ve always said they aren’t, cause then it’s not fair to not invite my cousin’s kids. Thought this was fine. Until today. His mum phoned him this morning upset that the kids hadn’t been invited as his aunt (cousin’s mum/kids gran) was over and crying to her about it.

Wow. Things were very tense now. They had to do something about it.

When I came home for lunch he phoned his mum with me. His parents effectively turned round and told him if the kids didn’t come, they possibly wouldn’t either. He then phoned his aunt to tell her and the kids to come, as his parent’s remark upset him.

But it was too late in his family’s eyes.

His aunt proceeded to berate him, telling him her mother/his gran would’ve been disappointed in him. That she was upset, couldn’t understand why his cousins were only invited to the reception and not the ceremony. The kids were upset they weren’t coming (apparently answering questions from adults at Xmas 2023 gave them the idea they were coming), etc.

It was a very dramatic situation.

He was in tears by the end and couldn’t really say more than he was sorry. I’m disgusted by how they spoke to him, but I’m now questioning if not having kids at the wedding is an ******* move? None of my cousins are upset and are looking forward to a night away from their kids. And none are bothered about only coming to the reception. They’ve also had the invites since December 2024, so it’s taken them this long to not even contact us about it. AITA?

That was an over-the-top, uncalled-for reaction from his family.

I wonder what Reddit has to say.

This person cautions her about the situation.

This person sounds baffled.

I agree.

Yup.

Another reader chimes in.

Something to consider.

Her fiancé’s family was very out of line.

If they don’t establish firm boundaries now, this will probably keep happening.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.