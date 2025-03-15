Customer Service Employee Has To Deal With Irate And Unreasonable Customer, But When The Customer Talks To The Supervisor She Actually Gets Less Money

When difficult customers don’t like to follow the rules, they often ask to speak to the supervisor or manager.

Sometimes this might be appropriate, but other times they’re just being, well, Karens.

In today’s story, one customer service worker encounters a Karen, and the story doesn’t end well for the customer.

Let’s see how it all works out.

Lady didn’t do her math and asked for less money. I obliged. This conversation occurred after lady, (Lets honor the tradition and call her Karen. Sorry actual Karens of reddit..) after Karen called in the evening with all services down. We found a problem and scheduled a tech dispatch for morning two days later. Karen was rude throughout the interaction.

Here’s how the conversation went…

“So you gonna give me my money back for the time without the service right?!” “We can certainly offer you some adjustment. I can credit your account with 5$ flat rate for each day without service including today and the day the issue is going to be resolved so for 3 days that would be 15$.” “Oh hell no! I pay a fortune for your service and measly 5$ per day aint gonna cover it! Is this how you treat your loyal customers?! Do you think this is fair? Shove your flat rate up your butt and give me back what im actually paying for your services!” Well I was fairly certain that she is not paying us 150$ per month. Just very few customers do and I knew what services she had so I was happy to oblige with a huge grin on my face”

Karen overestimated how much she paid each month.

“I’m sorry Karen, of course if you prefer, I can calculate the exact amount for you. I’m pulling up the bill as we speak” *in sarcastic tone: “Yeah great! now you are finally doing what was supposed to happen in a first place! Good job!” So, Karen, I have your bill in front of me. I see here that you pay us 90$ each month, if we divide that by 30 days, thats 3$ per day and the total adjustment would be 9$. Would you like to go ba-“ (was gonna offer the original 15 but got cut of) “Oh forget you you smart alec piece of dirt! Who do you think you are? How dare you?! I want to speak to you supervisor!”

A supervisor finally took over the call.

Well, it was a really busy evening (as most evenings are) and we waited ~20minutes for some tier 2 (“supervisor”) to take over the call. For the entire duration of the wait, she refused to talk to me (like I care lol, 20 minute break). Finally I was next in queue for tier 2 and was assigned to a dear friend of mine who was well known for being hella smart but also not taking customers crap. I gave him the customer and continued working.

Here’s how the conversation with the supervisor went.

Later that day, I met my friend on a smoke break and he told me the rest of her story. “yeah she was like angel when she got to me. (they often are to seem more credible like thay are the victims) Told me you were rude, blah blah blah and that you offered her 15 and than refused to give it to her.” (He ofc knew what happened, we give them brief recap) So I told her that while agents can give flat rate adjustments to streamline the process, I as a supervisor need to adhere to the rules more strictly and 9$ is the fair and only adjustment I can offer. She said that’s fine cos she dont care about the money. She wanted to help us improve our customer service by kindly letting us know about a rude agent in our ranks.”

So yes, after more than half an hour on the phone with us, she walked away with 9$ and we laughed about this one for a long time.

That’s funny!

It’s also really funny how Karen changed her tune when she got the supervisor on the phone.

