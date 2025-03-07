Customer Yells At Fast Food Cashier And Demands Wants Extra Everything On His Burger, So The Person Making His Food Makes Sure He Gets A Crazy Amount Of Extras

Customers can sometimes be very rude to employees.

If you worked at a fast food restaurant and a customer yelled at you, how would you respond?

In today’s story, a cashier responds by trying not to cry, but another employee decides to give the customer exactly what he ordered even if that’s not entirely what he meant.

Let’s see how the story plays out.

Ask and thou shall receive!! Lately I have been reading so many stories about fast food or restaurant workers giving customers exactly what they ask for and this started me reminiscing about the time I worked at BK. I was in my 20s at the time. Mind you this was way back in the 90s when our minimum wage was barely $6 an hour, nothing compared to our $20 fast food minimum wage today. (California).

He overheard a customer yell at a cashier.

So one day I was working in the back making food when I heard a male “Demanda” (this was before we called them Karen’s) yelling at the cashier. She was young and this was her first job. He was saying “I want F’ing extra everything and I mean extra everything, whenever I F’ing order extra I never F’ing get extra” By this time I already had a planned set.

He reassured the cashier.

He wants extra everything he will get extra everything!! The cashier she comes around almost in tears asking if I heard that. I respond yes and that not to worry I will take care of his food and hand his tray out. She said thank you and went to the back to wash dishes and to calm down.

The customer definitely got extra everything!

I proceeded to make his Whopper started with the top bun, one thick layer of Mayo, about 2.5 hand fulls of lettuce, 6 tomatoes, then for the patty, let’s put a 1” layer of pickles (normally got 4 but he got about 20-30) thick layer of ketchup, thick layer of mustard and finally a 1” layer of onions!! I slowly and carefully wrapped the burger and placed the burger next to a Double Whopper on the slider. The look on my coworker’s was great. His whopper was so much taller.

He gave the customer his order.

I placed his sandwich onto the tray with a full thing of hot fries called his number and he walked up. I smiled and said Enjoy your burger sir with extra everything I absolutely made sure. Turned and walked away. He went and sat down.

The customer couldn’t even complain.

I watched as he opened his burger, did a double take look up at me directly into my eyes as I smiled. He just slouched in defeat and ate away without saying anything. Suffice to say the moral of the story is… 1. You get what you ask for and 2. Never ever mess with the people that make your food!!!

Seriously – he got what he asked for, and he didn’t even do anything like spit in his food.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person shares a similar story with a different ending.

Here’s a story about olives.

I agree – I feel bad for nice Karens too.

This person rants about Carl’s Jr.

Yes, extra charge on the bill too.

Maybe next time he should be more specific about what he means by “extra.”

In the meantime, good for this guy for standing up for his coworker.

