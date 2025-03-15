Dad Happily Pays His Ex-Wife Child Support, But She Hired A Lawyer To Make Sure She Gets Every Penny He Owes Her

Some men try to avoid paying child support, but the man in today’s story wants to provide for his child.

He doesn’t seem to mind paying child support, but his ex still doesn’t seem to trust him.

When he got a raise at work, she was determined to make sure she got every penny of additional child support, but she didn’t really think this decision through very well.

Let’s see how her decision backfired.

Want to squeeze every penny? Go ahead, but it’ll cost you. I’d like to preface this post by saying that both my ex and child are in a very comfortable situation – money has never been an issue and my kid is well looked after, fed and generally very well cared for. At no risk whatsoever. I have also never missed a child support payment, nor do I intend to. However…

His ex sounds horrible.

My ex and I have been at odds for a couple of years now about the custody of our kid. She’s repeatedly lied to the court, made fake reports to the police, filed for restraining orders, the whole 9. None of this has worked – I’ve been battling it by being consistent and defending myself.

He got a new job.

One of her tactics has been to set her lawyer after me to demand every penny for every little thing. I started a new job back in January, with which came a nice pay rise. I told my ex of this, she did nothing – she would have received the increased child support payment following the next tax return anyway, so no bother.

He didn’t even try to argue with the lawyer.

However, in the most recent conflict we had, her lawyer picked up on my “change in circumstances” and demanded that I adjust the child support payable with immediate effect, as opposed to at the end of the tax year. I am not legally obliged to do this, however I comply – like I said, I’m happy to pay child support and it’ll reduce conflict.

It’s not a huge pay raise.

Now here’s the kicker. I’ve just received my annual pay rise: 2.1%. Given my ex’s stance that I absolutely must inform her of any change in circumstances, I have sent these details over. However this equates to roughly only $2 a month difference.

His ex messed up by calling her lawyer.

What this has done, however, is cost her about an hour’s worth of time with her lawyer to calculate the difference, at roughly $300/hr. The time to recoup this legal cost with increased child support? 12 and a half years.

He sounds like an honest and fair guy.

If his ex just trusted him, she wouldn’t have wasted her money on legal fees.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person has a similar ex.

This mom has a different approach to child support.

She’s probably spending the money on herself.

This person thinks the child support payment change would need to be made by a judge.

She needs to work on her math skills!

Sometimes the fight isn’t worth it.

