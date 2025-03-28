Dad’s Trying To Get Full Custody Of His Daughter, But His Girlfriend Doesn’t Think That’s The Right Thing To Do

Custody battles are never pretty, and always painful.

But what’s a justifiable reason to fight for more, and what isn’t?

That’s at the heart of this story.

A dad wants to get full custody of his daughter, but his girlfriend is making him wonder if that’s a mistake.

Let’s read all the details.

AITA for trying to get full custody? My ex has 5 kids. The middle one (F14) is mine. Her husband lost his job and they can’t live with her income only. The oldest kids dad is a deadbeat so they don’t get any child support which makes things harder

Things get pretty dire:

They couldn’t afford their house anymore and are currently homeless. I took my daughter in as soon as I heard and I’m planning to get a lawyer and get full custody of her as soon as I can since she is clearly not fit to care for her. Now my girlfriend is saying that this is making her question her choice. Apparently I should be trying to help her instead of “using this as a chance to take her child away.”

What’s actually best for everyone?

It’s my child too and I want what is best for her. Her mom can’t even give her a home and she WANTS to live with me. Am I wrong for trying to get full custody AITA for trying to get full custody?

That’s a tough situation to be in, but it’s good that he wants to make sure his daughter is okay.

Let’s see how Reddit felt about this dad’s dilemma.

People from a range of experiences chimed in:

For most, this seems like a pretty clear-cut situation.

Others questioned the girlfriend’s motives:



Or were even more harsh about her:



Helping his daughter is his priority.

