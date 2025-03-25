Driver Came In For A Cheap Oil Change With A $20 Coupon, And Ended Up Paying $400
by Ben Auxier
There’s an important lesson we relearn over and over again:
Companies don’t give you free stuff because they want to be nice.
It’s always a tactic.
ALWAYS.
Maybe you get a BOGO coupon that makes you try a new pizza place and it ends up being your go-to.
Or maybe something way more insane happens, like it did to TikTok user @taraconlin
The shot pans through the garage of an oil change place with a Kardashian quote sound playing:
“I am feeling like I want to die. And that this is complete torture. And I don’t know what I did to somebody to make me sit here and do this.”
On screen, the caption reads:
“POV: you go to get an oil change because you had a cute $20 off coupon and next think you know your car is overdue for everything and you’re $400 in the hole”
We pan to a screen in the shop with an invoice readout:
“Radiator Fluid Replacement – $116.99
Automatic Transmission Fluid Replacement – $206.99
Conventional Oil Change – $36.99
Hazardous Waste Fee – $2.99
Subtotal – $363.96
Tax – $31.08”
Yikes!
@taraconlin
Like, how did that all just happen in a matter of 30 seconds?! #oilchange #vavoline #carstuff
Some people say she clearly fell for a trick, though some disagree:
On the one hand, this is an ENORMOUS upsell, but on the other, you do have to do this stuff eventually:
You can probably do it cheaper though:
Here’s some practical advice:
Just remember, they’re never being nice.
If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁
Sign up to get our BEST stories of the week straight to your inbox.