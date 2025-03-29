Driver Pays $5 Toll In Pennies To Be Funny, But Is Forced To Wait While Every Single Coin Gets Counted

Paying with a pile of loose change might seem like a funny way to mess with someone, but it doesn’t always go as planned.

So, what would you do if you worked at a toll booth and a driver handed you $5 worth of change? Would you take it and let them go? Or would you make them wait until you were done counting it?

In the following story, one toll authority employee finds themselves in this exact dilemma and opts for the latter. Here’s how it all went down.

Driver paid tolls in pennies, I made them wait while I counted. I worked for the toll authority before they got rid of them for EZ-pass. This guy came through with a toll of about 5 dollars. He raised his cupped hands towards me, full of pennies and nickels. Once I took them, he said: “Here you go! Enjoy counting!” while laughing to himself. So I told him, “Enjoy waiting right there until I’m done counting. Otherwise, I’ll call the state troopers to bring you back.”

She made it take longer than it needed to.

He pouted the entire time while I stacked pennies. I accidentally knocked them over, so I had to start again a couple of times. He was over by 20 cents. I gave it back to him and said, “Here’s your change. Aren’t you glad you waited?” 🙂

Bravo! Maybe he shouldn’t have been so smug about it.

