Driver Pulls Over To The Side Of The Road To Let An Emergency Vehicle Pass, But Another Driver Seemed To Think He Deserved To Pull Ahead

Some people seem to treat driving from point A to point B as some sort of race.

It’s not a race as long as we all get where we’re going safely.

In today’s story, one driver tries to get ahead of another driver who pulls over to the side of the road to let an emergency vehicle drive by.

It didn’t work out the way the driver expected.

Let’s see what happened.

Sauce for the goose… We were driving down a two-lane highway when an emergency vehicle appeared in our rear-view mirror with lights flashing and siren screaming.. We pulled over to the side of the road. The pickup truck behind us passed us and pulled over in front of us even though there was plenty of room to pull in behind us.

They repaid the pickup truck driver for his lack of consideration.

After the emergency vehicle went by, the pickup was slow getting back on the road so we went around it. The driver honked and yelled at us. Apparently we offended him by using the emergency vehicle to get ahead of him. But it was OK for him to use it to get ahead of us.

That pickup driver is being ridiculous.

If it hadn’t been for the emergency vehicle, they would’ve been ahead anyway.

