Entitled Customer Demanded Service From A Dad Who Was Just Shopping, But He Turned Her Freakout Into A Comedy Routine

Mistaken identity can lead to some awkward situations, and in the case of an entitled customer, it can lead to a full-blown freakout.

When one casual shopper made the mistake of standing too close to the checkout counter, he was given the opportunity to test out his dad jokes while a Mega-Karen went off on him.

You’ll want to read on for this one!

Just a quick encounter I had with a crazy lady today. My kids have the day off from school, so I took the day off from work, and we had a Daddy/Daughters day. I took them out to breakfast and then a trip to the mall. We started off in one of the department stores, and my daughters decided to start looking there for new outfits. Now, I love my daughters, but shopping is absolutely not my thing. So while they were looking for clothes, I stood by one of the counters, waiting and reading on my phone.

Little did he know, this was about to put him in the forefront of a heap of drama.

I heard someone make a noise behind me, so I looked up, and there was a lady standing there with a huge armful of clothes. I figured she was heading to check out, so I moved over to the side of the counter. She said, “Excuse me,” and I assumed she was talking to one of the employees.

Pretty soon, it was clear this lady had her eyes set on him.

A few seconds later, she yelled, “EXCUSE ME!” I looked up to see what was going on. That’s when I realized she was talking to me. By this time, people were staring at us, including my daughters. This is the rest of the encounter: Me = Me. CL = Crazy Lady.

Begrudgingly, he engages.

Me: “Yeah?” CL: “Don’t ‘yeah’ me. Take these. I don’t want any of them.” She stuck the clothes out toward me. Me: “Yeah, I don’t work here.” CL: “I don’t care what department you work in. Take the darn clothes.”

The dad plots his next move very carefully.

Now, on any other day, I would’ve simply told her to buzz off and go find someone who actually worked there. But since I was out with my daughters, I decided to handle it a little differently. Me: “Excuse me?” CL: She’s getting really ticked at this point and yells again: “TAKE THE DARN CLOTHES!!” This time, she shoves the clothes into my chest.

He’s decided she’s not the only one who’s going to make a scene.

Me: Looking down at the clothes for a second, then look at her with a huge smile on my face. “Master has presented Dobby with clothes… Dobby is freeeee!” I threw the entire pile of clothes back in her face.

Now they had really gotten the rest of the store’s attention.

She stood there stunned and shocked. People in the store were cracking up laughing. My oldest daughter was trying to hide because she was “soooo embarrassed” (which is nothing new). I walked over to my girls and asked if they found anything they liked. They hadn’t, so we left.

The other employees were definitely going to have a story to tell with this one.

As we were walking out, I could see CL yelling at a couple of actual employees, who looked like they were doing their best not to laugh.

This customer quickly learned this dad had no you-know-whats to give!

What did Reddit think?

Often the best approach is one they never see coming.

This user understood the reference right away.

This act of defiance is something only a dad would think to do.

Is it really a “Dad response” if you don’t embarrass your child in the process?

As is often the case, “The customer is always right” mantra definitely didn’t apply here.

Sometimes humor is the best way to handle whatever life throws your way.

