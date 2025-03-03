Ex-Husband Pleaded For Alimony To Be Forgiven During His Health Crisis, But Also Refused To Cut Back On His Spending, So Ex-Wife Hesitated To Sacrifice Even More Than She Already Has

Life has a way of making people confront the consequences of their actions, even years later.

After a cancer diagnosis, one ex-husband asks for his ex-wife to give up her alimony payments so he can have more money for his treatments.

Now one woman is forced to decide whether to sacrifice her financial independence for the man who betrayed her trust.

AITA for refusing to waive my alimony because my ex husband has cancer and can’t afford it? My ex-husband (56M) and I (52F) got divorced because of his infidelity. He married his affair partner, who was 20 years younger than me.

As part of our prenuptial agreements, we had agreed I would receive alimony for being a SAHM. I was a SAHM for my entire marriage. We had three daughters. He never had a problem with paying alimony after our divorce. We had to be friendly to maintain a good co-parenting relationship.

My daughters were very hurt in the beginning but learned to forgive my husband and his wife. They make TikToks with her all the time now. He ended up getting early-stage, treatable cancer, and because he became a big spender and had recently started his own business, the bills have been very hard on him.

He and his wife asked if I could waive my alimony payments, at least for a little while, so that he can pay for his cancer treatments. I see no reason why they can’t downgrade their quality of life.

They live in a multi-million-dollar house, and his wife is decked out in designer clothes and has a face full of procedures.

I told them no, and they have been pressing me to waive my alimony payments. They’ve even made my daughters bring it up. He’s called me coldhearted and said he had been “good to me” and would have helped me out if I was going through a hard time. AITA?

The ex-husband sure has a strange idea of what “good to you” means.

There’s no sense in bringing the kids into this dispute either.

The alimony is a legal agreement, not a personal one.

