Factory Bans Overtime To Save Money, But When Their Best Repairman Cannot Come In, Production Comes To A Costly Halt

Overtime Wastes Money My husband is middle management in a factory. His company keeps getting new upper management every few months, each one more of an idiot than the last. My husband had been doing at least one day of overtime, sometimes two, each week because the machines go down a lot, and he’s a pro at fixing them.

Apparently, what’s basically the equivalent of throwing some duct tape on it is less expensive than actually sending a machine out to get fixed, but that’s another story.

The new boss wanted to make a big change.

Anyway, the new boss has been there a month and decided that overtime is no longer allowed to “save money.”

My husband is mad because that overtime had slowly but surely, been getting us out of debt. Well, last week, they call him on his day off, a main machine has gone down fairly early into the shift. “Sorry, can’t come in, I’m not allowed overtime anymore.”

That rule changed quickly!

The machine stays down all night. These machines produce a ton of product per hour. They lost more money by not running the machine than they would have spent paying my husband to come in. This Monday, overtime is now approved again.

