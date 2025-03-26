Family Made A Quick Stop At A Hotel During Their Move, And Then Everything Went Wrong

Moving is consistently ranked as one of the most stressful life events a person can go through, and long-distance moving can be especially trying.

That’s why I’ve got a headache and a sour stomach just thinking about how stressed out the family of TikTok user @nicholeaadan must be.

The caption on the video reads,

“Both of our cars got stolen. We took our 4 kids to a hotel on our way to move to Texas and woke up to both cars gone.”

“We just moved into a bigger hotel room,” she says, “Brought all of our stuff in, and even snuck the dog in.”

Nice.

“And my husband is still on the phone with the insurance company, and we’re just gonna see what is going to happen from there. As of right now, thankfully, the kids are keeping themselves occupied – thank you, Bluey.”

“I realized that my youngest daughter, Ayla, she doesn’t have any shoes. All of her shoes were in our car. So that is one of the things, smaller things, that we’re gonna have to figure out.”

It’s hard to know exactly where you can feel safe, especially when you’re traveling.

And unfortunately, the institutions that are supposed to help with these things rarely do.

It’s impossible to even know who to blame.

It’s an unfortunately common story with far-reaching consequences.

At least everyone is safe and healthy, but you can check out her profile if you’d like to learn more.

