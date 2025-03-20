Family Went Car Shopping, But Got The Runaround By A Dealership. So They Went To Another Dealership To Get A Great Deal And Sweet Revenge In The Process.

Car dealerships and cars salesmen have a bad rap for a reason.

But in this story, some would-be buyers drove off the lot with their dignity intact.

All they wanted was a new car, but they got revenge in the process.

Let’s see why they pumped the brakes on the first car they liked.

If you don’t like it leave… This story actually happened last year! My mom wanted to treat herself to a much deserved new car. She got approved through her credit union and headed to the BMW dealership in our city.

Fancy schmancy new car, here she comes!

After she & my dad test drove a few, they decided on one & advised the salesman that they would be paying with a check from their credit union. The salesman told them that they only did in-house financing & would not accept the check so they’d need to apply through the dealer… I’m sure we can all assume why.

Being stuck up isn’t gonna stick the landing here.

After much back and forth and speaking with management, my parents were told if they didn’t want in-house financing they can leave… so they did. They went to another dealership across town and decided on a completely different make… while they were at that dealership, the salesman from the BMW dealership called them and asked were they now ready to comply in a very arrogant manner…

Once he heard they were at a different dealership, he tried to tell them that make of cars were terrible and they might be able to work with them on outside financing… My parents declined. Lost a $45,000+ sale.

What do you think of this deal?

Let’s shop around the comments on Reddit.

This person says cash isn’t always king.

Someone else offers a virtual high five.

This commenter says to game the system.

Another user says, you say Honda I say Toyota.

Yet another commenter experienced a similar thing with a dash of misogyny.

For this dealership, the new car smell turned into a lost sale stink.

If you liked that post, check out this one about an employee that got revenge on HR when they refused to reimburse his travel.