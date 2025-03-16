Fast Food Employee Is Supposed To Check Every Bill To Make Sure It’s Not Counterfeit, But The Manager Doesn’t Care That The Machine They Use To Check The Bills Isn’t Working

What would you do if you noticed a big problem at work?

Would you tell your manager, or would you ignore the problem?

In today’s story, the employee tells the manager, but the manager doesn’t do anything about it.

This backfires big time!

Let’s see how the story unfolds.

Ignore me when I tell you the counterfeit machine is broken? Enjoy $40 in counterfeit bills. I worked at a fast food restaurant and we had a scanner machine to check if money is real or not. One day, I touch the machine’s sensor and notice that it still scanned my hand as money. I did this with paper as well and concluded that the machine was broken.

The manager is pretty lazy.

During the same shift, I had the one manager that did nothing but sit on her butt all day and only help us with orders if we were behind orders by 20+ minutes. I tell her about the machine and she says she’ll check it later. See, I’m supposed to scan a bill that is $10 or $20, and for $50 or $100, I have to give it to a manager to check.

A customer complained.

A few hours go by and she still hasn’t checked it, and by this point I’m checking every bill that’s $10 or $20 by holding it up to a light, which can be seen as rude to a customer. One customer complains to me and calls my manager over. This customer complained how I was discriminating her (I wasn’t) and I shouldn’t be checking a $10 bill like she’s a criminal.

Her manager was not helpful.

Instead of defending me (as the machine was broken and she hasn’t checked it), she began yelling at me in front of this customer. I told her that the machine was broken and I needed to check each bill, the same I would if the machine was working. She then, without even checking the machine, said to just use the machine and said “who would even use a counterfeit on a $10 or $20 bill?”. I decided the argument wasn’t worth $9 an hour and just complied.

She followed orders instead of using her better judgement.

I quickly scanned every bill until I saw 2 shady acting women. The first woman handed me a $20 bill that was obviously fake. I didn’t even have to check it. It felt and looked like paper. I decided I would just follow orders and scan it.

Oh, now the manager cares!

Since it went off, I put it in the register. The second costumer came and handed me a similar counterfeit bill. I did the same thing. Later, when my shift was about to end, my manager counted my drawer and found the 2 counterfeit bills and freaked out at me.

It’s a good thing the previous conversation was recorded!

I zoned out for most of it, but most of it consisted of her calling me dumb for not noticing this obvious counterfeit and how I’m going to get fired. Well, what actually happened was the regional and general managers called me over to fire me before I told them the story. They then checked the cameras and listened to our conversation about the machine being broken, then concluded that the manager was in the wrong for 1. Not letting me check the bills and 2. Telling me to use the machine that I explained was broken. She was then fired and saw her working the cash register at a grocery store. Hopefully she checks if she gets any counterfeit bills.

All she did was follow orders! That manager should’ve paid closer attention.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person explains why people counterfeit small bills.

Another person is surprised the manager got fired.

It really doesn’t make sense to fire someone for $40 unless it was a repeat offense.

LOL – this is true!

“And they lived happily ever after,” expect for the manager!

So I guess that’s mostly happy.

