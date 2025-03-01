Fiancée Wants Her To Attend Super Bowl Party, But She Knows She’ll Ruin The Vibe, So She Wants To Stay Home Alone

A die-hard Eagles fan, this woman knows she’s not exactly the most pleasant company when her team’s playing.

Her fiancé has always found it amusing, but now he insists she attend a Super Bowl party when her team’s in it, even though she knows she’ll ruin the vibe.

Should she go or should she not?

That is the question.

AITA for refusing to attend any Super Bowl parties? I’m fully prepared to be named the problem here, but I’m just curious… I am a massive Eagles fan. I’m talking tattoo, bleed green, cried when they lost the last Super Bowl fan. My fiancé has always said he loved this about me, because he enjoys that I love the sport too, and we have fun rivaling each other when our teams play (he’s a Niner’s fan). However, he knows that I am not fun to watch games with – it’s just a reality. I’m loud, I scream every play, and I’m a typical Eagles fan with the trash mouth.

So basically, you warned him upfront that Sundays come with a free Philly sound effects package.

Again, he has always found this amusing, but insists we should watch at home to avoid public scenes (fine by me!). This all changed yesterday when he said we were going to his family’s house to watch the Super Bowl. Ordinarily we do go watch with family, however, it’s because my team isn’t playing. I assumed since my team is in this year, that we would stay home for all of the reasons I just mentioned. When I said I was probably going to stay home because I don’t want to make everyone feel uncomfortable, he got irritated and said that I should just “rein it in.”

Guess no one is ready for that level of passion.

He insists that I should go, because it would be weird for me not to show up because everyone is excited to watch with me. The thing is, I know I’m not fun when my team plays! I’m usually very fun, sociable, and enjoy spending time with his family. But I swear if one person tries to distract me during this game, I’ll snap – and that’s not going to change overnight. And the annoying truth is that both my family and his treat me differently when I’m watching football than him. For some reason, the men are left completely alone during the game so they don’t miss a second.

So you’re the fun one… until football starts, then you’re public enemy #1?

But I’m always approached to have conversations, or help with a kid, or help with food. And I’m not going to be nice about that this time! Fiancée is now upset and says I’m being selfish because I’m not willing to spend time with him during the game. So… am I the a****** for wanting to stay home alone to watch my team in the Super Bowl?

She feels like she’s being unfairly expected to be fun and sociable during a game she can’t control, and her fiancé’s upset that she’s not willing to spend time with him during the Super Bowl.

Reddit’s a little torn on this one.

This person says it’s okay, but has some advice.

This person says in no way is OP the AH.

But this person says everyone’s in the wrong here.

Looks like it’s a “watch alone and scream” kind of Super Bowl.

Sometimes that’s the only way to go.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.