Fiancé’s Annoying Teeth-Cleaning Habit Makes Her Skin Crawl, So She Starts Leaving After Every Meal

After two years of living together, this woman is finally fed up with her fiancé’s persistent post-meal sucking noise.

A lifelong struggle with eating-related sounds from family has led her to remove herself from the room every time it happens.

But now, her fiancé’s not too happy about it.

Let’s check out the details.

AITA because I get up for five minutes after my fiancé and I have a meal? I (23F) and my fiancé (25M) have been living together for almost 2 years. In the last month or so my fiancé has adopted the habit of attempting to clean his teeth after eating by making this sucking noise constantly. It is such a disgusting noise and I can’t stand listening to it. For context, growing up I grew up with a grandfather that ate with his mouth open and my grandmother who had issues with her throat.

When cleaning teeth doubles as secondhand trauma.

Because of this, for most of my life I was subject to listening to some pretty gross noises while they ate. As an adult, I don’t want to be subject to the same experience if I don’t have to. I’ve brought it to my fiancé’s attention several times. Every time he acknowledges it and says that he’ll try to stop, he just feels like there’s something in his teeth. I have suggested floss, toothpicks, those portable toothbrushes. Nothing has worked, he still continues to do it. I don’t really see why I have to force myself to listen to him doing that so after we eat I’ve made it a point to get up and go sit in a different area of the house for five minutes.

Gotta do what you gotta do.

We got into an argument about it and he is calling me an a****** because I shouldn’t be getting this upset about something he can’t help. Like I said, I’ve already told him several times that I’m not gonna subject myself to listening to him do that. If he’s not gonna make a more conscious effort to not do it then I’m going to remove myself from situations where I listen to him do that. I’m not even trying to make him feel bad or give him this ultimatum, but I don’t understand why I need to force myself to listen to him do something that genuinely makes my skin crawl just to make him feel better.

It’s like exposure therapy you did not ask for.

It’s also important to note, it’s not like he does this just after big meals. He does this multiple times a day after eating pretty much anything. AITA?

After countless attempts to resolve the issue, she’s choosing her peace over his discomfort, but her fiancé’s calling her overdramatic.

This person says it’s just a boundary…nothing wrong with that.

This person makes a clear point.

And this person has a valid question.

Guess it’s a case of “I can’t hear it if I’m not around it,” right?

I’m not sure this relationship is built to last.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.